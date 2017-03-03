ETSU Softball announce schedule changes to Saturday¹s BucS Challenge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 3, 2017) – Due to freezing temperatures rolling through the Tri-Cities region Friday night and Saturday morning, Saturday’s ETSU Softball Buccaneer Challenge schedule has been altered.

Below is the updated tournament schedule for Saturday. Please note, the games will be played at Betty Basler Field.

SATURDAY’S UPDATED TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 4 – Morehead State vs. St. John’s – 11:45 a.m.

Saturday, March 4 – ETSU vs. St. John’s – 1:45 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – ETSU vs. Morehead State, 3:45 p.m.