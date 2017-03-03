Downtown Johnson City business turns broken window into a positive

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – Drivers and shoppers may notice a strange looking window on a business in downtown Johnson City.

Late on Tuesday night, a man walking downtown decided that it would be a good idea to throw a rock thru the front window of the Johnson City Brewing Company Tap Room at the corner of Main St. and South Roan St. in downtown Johnson City. Luckily, this caught the eye of someone at Main St. Pizza across the Street.

“Someone saw it happen and called the police, the police did their job immediately and caught the guy.”, Co Owner and Head Brewer Eric Latham said.

The Lathams were called immediately after it happened and a temporary piece of plywood was put up to cover where the window was broken out and soon the downtown community gathered to help with clean up.

“The outpouring of messages and phone calls and social media and people saying is there anything we can do to help and then people just coming down here,”, Latham said, “We’re kind of a community business, we actually are owned by 30 different people. The community came together, and quickly that next morning, put up the plywood here and got that nice and secure until the window folks can come over and put the new window in.”

The large, white card attached to the plywood now holds the signatures, well wishes and positive remarks about the Tap House and about downtown Johnson City from dozens of people.

Latham added, “Really neat thing how people have come out and signed their names, have said what they love about downtown, the community that is happening, the support that is happening, and they are people we know. That’s the beautiful thing downtown is that there’s a lot of people we know and a lot we don’t and we’re getting to know. And we just think that is a beautiful thing.”

This event led Latham’s wife Kat to come up with a way to turn a negative into a positive.

“She came up with the idea of this Downtown Strong campaign and essentially we started it by putting up a white board outside and asking people to tell us what they love about downtown Johnson City,”, Latham said, “We didn’t know what kind of response we were going to get, but it looks so far like like it has been a positive response and a few other things have come out of it that are pretty cool.”

One thing that has come out of this is the Downtown Strong campaign. T-shirts are being produced and sold with the Downtown Strong logo on it. It will be sold in several downtown Johnson City businesses and all of the money raised by the shirt sales will go to the Downtown Merchants Association.

Tonight, the Johnson City Brewing Company is releasing a brew that they release last year, an American Golden Strong Ale. They released it with a 3 mile run led by an Olympic hopeful from downtown to ETSU. Tonight they are temporarily changing the name of the brew to Downtown Strong Ale and are holding the run again on Friday evening at 5:30 pm from downtown Johnson City to ETSU and back.

