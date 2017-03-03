Community helps boy with hearing impairment raise money for service dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The entire Middle Tennessee community is coming together to help a local boy buy a service dog.

Justin Cline, 12, has been hearing impaired his whole life and wears hearing aids every day. Even with the hearing aids, it is still hard for him to hear his cell phone, alarm clock and his teacher calling his name.

A service dog would help with those things and more since it could alert Justin to situations around him.

“There’s time I’ll even go up at night and make sure Justin takes his aids out and in the morning, if I do ever leave him home, then I need to make sure his hearing aids are in – even if he’s asleep. I put his cell phone right next to his aid, hoping he will hear it. I make sure his sister is away so that if a fire alarm goes off – that’s my biggest fear that if a fire alarm goes off, he won’t be able to hear it,” his mom Cherie Cline explained.

Four Paws for Ability is paying for half of the cost of the service dog, but Justin and his family are responsible for the remaining $17,000.

An auction will be held on Saturday at Drakes Creek Park in Hendersonville from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. to help raise the money.

The Tennessee Titans, the Nashville Predators, country stars Thomas Rhett and Tracy Lawrence and several businesses have all donated items to be auctioned off.

To donate to Justin’s GoFundMe account, click here.