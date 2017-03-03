California high school makes $24 million from Snap IPO

By Published: Updated:
thumbnail_snapchat-ipo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California high school has made millions of dollars from the initial public offering of shares in Snap Inc., the company behind the Snapchat photo messaging application.

Simon Chiu, the president of Saint Francis high school in Mountainview, said the school board agreed to invest $15,000 in seed money in Snap in 2012, when the company was just getting started. They had been invited to do so by one of the student’s parents, who was a venture capital investor.

Snap shares sold for $17 each in an IPO this week and their price rocketed 44 percent higher when trading began Thursday.

The school was quoted by media including Quartz as saying they sold two-thirds of their shares at $17 each, to raise $24 million.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s