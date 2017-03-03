Bluff City manhole overflow blamed on recent storm; frustrated residents demanding answers

BLUFF CITY, TN (WJHL) – Bluff City residents said sewage made its way into Boone Lake after a manhole off Bluff City Highway started spewing water, following Wednesday’s rain storm.

In August 2016, Bluff City residents saw a similar scene at the same spot and in December 2015 Bluff City’s aging sewer system malfunctioned, sending sewage into a family’s backyard and into Boone Lake.

The city has initiated a program to replace and repair lines and manholes but Bluff City residents want to see more.

Bluff City resident, Kimberly Arrowood witnessed the overflowing water on Wednesday.

“The manhole was gushing water out the top. The smell was so strong of sewage,” Arrowood said.

Arrowood said the water made its way through the Moore family’s yard.

“It was running down, and into the Moore’s yard, running all the way down to the lake,” Arrowood said.

Arrowood wants something to be done after years of sewer issues in the city.

“There’s got to be something with Bluff City’s sewage system that’s going on,” Arrowood said.

David Wilson, engineer with Mattern & Craig who is working with the city to resolve the issue said the manhole that experienced the overflow is called the “igloo” and all of the water flow from the town ends up there.

Wilson said 30-60 year old pipes, multiple defects across nearly 15 miles of sewer lines combined with weather are to blame. Wilson said the pump didn’t fail and was operating fine.

Wilson said the overflow is mostly rain water but there’s certainly a chance it has waste, “of course a percentage of it is waste water,” Wilson said.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued an order for the city to fix the problem. The town has already replaced two pump stations, one of them at the Bluff City Highway location. Phase Two will be to replace 5,000 feet of sewer line, Wilson said they hope to bid that work in late spring and it will take at least a year and a half to two years to complete.

“We’re just doing our best at this time to identify those corrections and to make them,” Wilson said.

Funding was secured through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program estimating $3.5 million.

Meanwhile, area residents want to know why water is still flowing through their yards despite recent improvements.

“I demand answers, I demand compensation for the people who are living this, “Arrowood said.

Bluff City Mayor Irene Wells said the city is working with TDEC to resolve these issues.

