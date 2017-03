NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s state attorney general a state legislative proposal

that would outlaw abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected by ultrasound may not be able to

stand up in court. However, the opinion written by Attorney General Herbert Slatery said a

provision that would force women to get an ultrasound before getting an abortion is constitutionally

defensible.

