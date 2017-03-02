Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb raises over $23,000 for families of fallen firefighters

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – An event that honors the heroes of the September 11th terrorist attacks raised $23,635 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Organizer Andrew Catron says the climb raised more than similar events held in Chattanooga, Knoxville, and Nashville.

First responders and others climbed 110 floors of the Holston Valley Medical Center parking garage back in September, 2016, symbolically finishing the climb for the New York City firefighters who died trying to save victims in the World Trade Center towers in 2001.

Catron and about a dozen other first responders first did the climb in Kingsport 3 years ago on their own.

In 2015, they made it a public event, and raised money through registrations, t-shirt sales, and sponsors. That year, they raised $3,500.

Catron says they are thrilled to have beaten that by over $20,000 just a year later, and hope to raise even more at this year’s event on September 9th.

To learn more about how you can participate in the event, visit their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TriCitiesClimb/?fref=ts