Students celebrate Dr. Suess at West Side Elementary School

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday students and their families at West Side Elementary came together to share their love of Dr. Suess at the schools Family Involvement Reading Fair.

Students dressed up like their favorite Dr.

Seuss character or a character from their favorite book.

Students also showed off their reading fair poster and look at projects created by their by their classmates.

There was reading time in the library and Dr. Suess themed refreshments were served in the lunch room.

