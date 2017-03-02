Several characters turn out for Dr. Seuss parade at Gray Elementary School

GRAY, TN (WJHL-TV) – There was a parade of a different sort in Gray on Thursday afternoon, a parade that included many strange and unusual characters.

Gray School hosted their first ever Dr. Seuss Parade in honor of what would have been Dr. Seuss’ 113th birthday. Students and teachers alike dressed up like characters from Dr. Seuss’ books and other characters as well. Even those that didn’t dress up had an opportunity to participate.

“Those that didn’t dress up as book characters got to be the spectators and actually cheer on our people who were brave enough to dress up and participate. And, of course, we had our band that decided to play for us,” Gray Library Assistant Diana Jones said, “We had some great, great costumes today, we had Nancy Clancy and we had Jenny B. Jones and we had lots and lots of famous characters today, they did an excellent job.”

Library Media Specialist Tommy Church came up with the idea after a family vacation and everyone at the school was soon on board.

“Mr. Church went on a Carnival cruise and they had a Dr. Seuss parade and he came back with this awesome idea so we decided to do it since today is Dr. Seuss’ birthday.”, Jones said.

The parade was lead by a Washington Co., TN Sheriff’s Office cruiser followed by Mr. Church and Geronimo Stilton leading the way, followed by the younger students, then the older ones with the band bringing up rear of the parade along with faculty and staff who were also dressed up. When the idea for a parade was announced, the kids were already abuzz.

.”They were very excited, all of them were talking about what they were going to dress up as, they stopped by the library today to let us see their costumes. It was kind of like “guess who I am”.”, Jones said.

This parade also serves as kickoff to the school’s annual book fair that starts on Friday. Schoolastic Books sent a large number of books that the kids can purchase and take home beginning tomorrow.

Jones added, “We have carts and tables of books and the kids can come and purchase them and take the books home. They are pretty much the price on the books but a lot of them are books that you cannot find in the stores. Big sellers, we’ve got The Diary of a Whimpy Kid’s newest book, and Dogman’s newest book. A Dog’s Purpose, which they made into a movie, they’ve sent a big stack of those.”

