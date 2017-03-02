Senate confirms former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary

Associated Press Published:
Rick Perry
FILE - In this July 18, 2015, file photo, Republican presidential candidate, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa. As next months first GOP 2016 presidential debate looms, prospects are doing everything they can to improve their polling and chin themselves into a top 10 position to meet the criteria set by Fox News Channel to appear on stage Aug. 6 in Cleveland. Perry is waging a one-man war on Donald Trumps credibility, calling the bombastic billionaire a cancer on conservatism. Former Pennsylvania Sen. Rick Santorum, a conservative icon, popped up on a favorite program of liberals, the Rachel Maddow Show. And South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham set his phone on fire. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

(AP) – The Senate has confirmed former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to serve as energy secretary under President Donald Trump.

The vote was 62-37 on Thursday.

Perry – who once pledged to eliminate the department – has repeatedly promised be an advocate for the agency and to protect the nation’s nuclear stockpile. Perry also has said he’d rely on federal scientists, including those who work on climate change.

Perry has said he’ll work to develop American energy in all forms – from oil, gas and nuclear power to renewable sources such as wind and solar power.

Democrats say they accept Perry’s disavowal of his 2011 pledge to abolish the Energy Department. But they’re worried he may not stand up to GOP proposals to slash the department’s budget.

Perry served 14 years at Texas governor. He said he was for “all of the above” on energy production, from oil and gas to renewable sources like wind and solar power, before former President Barack Obama embraced the strategy.

