Police search for killer after woman stabbed inside Nashville condo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The investigation continues after a young woman was stabbed inside her Nashville condo early Tuesday morning, and the suspect remains on the run.

Police were called to the Wedgewood Park condo around 6 a.m. after Tiffany Ferguson’s roommate woke to her screams and called 911.

After leaving her room, the roommate noticed the condo’s door was open and found Ferguson.

“She found her roommate suffering from what we now know are multiple stab wounds,” police spokesman Don Aaron said.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry at the home, and there may have been a confrontation between Ferguson and the suspect before she was stabbed.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Surveillance video released

Surveillance video released Tuesday afternoon shows a man checking for unlocked car doors around 5 a.m. He then reportedly began checking for unlocked apartment doors.

According to a release, police said they believe the suspect accessed Ferguson’s home through an unlocked door. Police said the suspect allegedly left Ferguson’s condo at least once with some items from the home before putting them outside.

Ferguson is believed to have been stabbed when the suspect came back into the condo a second time.

The man was later seen walking away on Ridley Boulevard, just around the corner from the condo complex, where some items taken from Ferguson’s home were recovered.

The unknown man was last seen wearing a zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans with holes and boots. Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is urged to call Metro police at 615-74-CRIME.

Police said they think Ferguson’s murder may have been random, and a potential weapon has been recovered. An autopsy will be performed.

Ferguson worked as a critical care nurse at Saint Thomas West.

“Tiffany was the best of us. She graduated from UNA with a nursing degree and chose to go into intensive care. She had a heart for people and wanted to help those who were less fortunate. She was constantly giving to others. She was a daughter, sister and friend. To know her was to love her,” her twin sister Ali Staggs said.

Neighbors using caution after violent attack

Neighbors in the Wedgewood area are using extra caution after the violent attack.

Jackson Dreyer has lived in the same complex since last May.

“It’s been on my mind all day,” said Dreyer. “I can’t imagine how it’s been for those affected by it.”

Dreyer said it’s a startling reminder to be cautious, even in his own home.

“We’ve already been locking our doors, balcony and cars regularly,” Dreyer said. “Everyone has those slip-ups every once in a while. So me and my roommates have been talking. We’re going to be a lot more vigilant about that.”

Mark Miller, a Navy veteran who lives in an apartment building for seniors right around the corner from the attack, was stunned by the news. He said he also plans to take extra steps to protect himself.

“That’s a very horrible situation that happened over there,” said Miller. “That makes me think, since I’ve heard about this, that I’ll be putting that little stick in my patio door. I got one that I haven’t been using. But I will be now.”

Metro Councilman Colby Sledge’s district includes the Wedgewood area. He stresses the need for information.

“I think what we’re really just trying to do is make sure people are being safe,” Sledge said. “And if there’s anything that they can see from the police footage they think looks familiar, contact the police.”