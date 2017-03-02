PA Teacher slams school district in billboard

CNN Published:
billboard

(CNN) — A teacher in Philadelphia has taken his fight for better pay and school resources to the streets.

George Bezanis put up a billboard shaming city officials.

The billboard reads “welcome to Philadelphia, where we don’t value our public school children.”

It goes on to say that it’s been more than five years since our teachers have gotten a raise.

The central high school teacher crowdfunded more than five-thousand dollars to pay for the billboard.

A spokesman for the school district of Philadelphia says “the district continues to work with the local teacher’s union to create a fiscally responsible teachers’ contract that puts students first.”

