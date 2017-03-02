Over 3,200 pounds of pet food delivered to SBK Animal Shelter in Kingsport

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Animal shelters in Sullivan County got a massive donation of food Thursday — over 3,000 pounds worth of food.

American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul Pet Food delivered over 3,200 pounds of pet food to the SBK Animal Shelter in Kingsport Thursday afternoon.

The donation is part of the national campaign called “Fill a Bowl, Feed a Soul.”

The two organizations have delivered over half a million meals to animal shelters across the country.

