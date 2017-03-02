Mountain City mayor suing state over tax requirements for his business

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
courtgeneric

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) -The mayor of Mountain City said he is taking the state to court, saying the Tennessee Department of Revenue puts “absurd” tax requirements on his business.

Kevin Parsons, who owns Parsons Quickshop convenience store, claims a law called the Retailer Accountability Program, that went into effect in 2013, is allowing the state to single his business out by charging him tax on items — both before and after he sells them.

Parsons said he filed a civil suit against the state of Tennessee in December and believes the state retaliated by seizing his business for a short time on Jan. 31.

He said he will represent himself in court on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s