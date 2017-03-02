McDonald’s launching ordering app

(CNN) — Order your Big Mac from your app!

McDonald’s announced Wednesday it plans to launch an app where diners can place orders for curbside or drive-thru pickup.

McDonald’s also says it will start “experimenting with different delivery models.”

The chain already has a massive delivery business in markets abroad, but it’s not available everywhere.

The idea behind these changes is to boost profits and draw back customers.

McDonald’s global sales are better than ever — but sales in the U.S. declined last quarter according to last month’s earnings report.