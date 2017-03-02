Man accused of murder in Kingsport shooting waives preliminary hearing

Anthony Lee Moosman (Source: Kingsport Police Department)
KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A man charged with murdering one man and seriously wounding another made an appearance in a courtroom Thursday.

Anthony Moosman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday morning in Kingsport.

Kingsport police charged Moosman with murder, attempted murder and especially aggravated robbery after a shooting in the Lynn Garden community two weeks ago.

Stephen Caudill died in the shooting and Clayton Ray was listed in critical, but stable condition in the shooting on Lynn Avenue back on Feb. 20.

Investigators believe Moosman was at their apartment on Lynn Avenue in Kingsport to rob them of drugs and money.

Officers said they found evidence of a marijuana grow operation in the apartment.

Moosman was scheduled to be back in court on May 12 in Blountville. He remains in jail on $250,000 bond.

