KPD officers searching for man wanted on theft of property, robbery charges

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officers are searching for a man wanted on robbery and theft charges after he allegedly went into home, assaulted a victim and stole a bottle of Subutex.

According to a KPD news release, officers said Clarence E. Johnson, 49, went to a home in the 600 block of Riverside Avenue in Kingsport and asked a man if he had any medicine. When the victim denied having any medicine, Johnson punched him and the victim fell to his knees. Johnson then hit the victim in the chin with his knee.

Police said Johnson then grabbed a bottle of Subutex that was prescribed to the victim and left the home in an older model dark blue Toyota 4Runner.

According to the release, the victim was taken to an area hospital by Sullivan County EMS for treatment of injuries.

Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Johnson with robbery and theft of property under $1,000.

Johnson was described as being around 6-feet-tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses.

Anyone who knows where Johnson may be located is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 246-9111.

To submit a tip anonymously, visit https://www.kingsporttn.gov/city-services/police-department/contact-us.

