Mountain City mayor suing state over tax requirements for his business

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) -The mayor of Mountain City said he is taking the state to court, saying the Tennessee Department of Revenue puts “absurd” tax requirements on his business.

Kevin Parsons, who owns Parsons Quickshop convenience store, claims a law called the Retailer Accountability Program, that went into effect in 2013, is allowing the state to single his business out by charging him tax on items — both before and after he sells them.

Parsons said he filed a civil suit against the state of Tennessee in December and believes the state retaliated by seizing his business for a short time on Jan. 31.

He said he will represent himself in court on Friday morning at 9 a.m.

