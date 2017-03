Help Our Potential Evolve or HOPE, is a non-profit community organization in Kingsport whose mission is to connect community resources and help youth achieve goals in education, careers, and service. On March 5th, they will hold an event celebrating Black History Month, along with their annual awards ceremony. Here with more is Stella Robinette and former Dobyns-Bennett Indian, NFL great, and now head coach of the David Crockett Pioneers, Gerald Sensabaugh. For more, visit their website.

Advertisement