KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The year was 1917.

Woodrow Wilson was President of the United States and World War I was ongoing.

One hundred years ago, along the Holston River, the City of Kingsport was formed.

On Thursday, the Model City held a Centennial Celebration and our News Channel 11 crews were there to catch all of the birthday festivities.

Happy Birthday, Kingsport!

