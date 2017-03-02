Gov. Haslam’s transportation bill moves forward; Tri-Cities area legislator is ‘disappointed’

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – A plan to help fund road projects in Tennessee cleared a key vote Wednesday but a Tri-Cities area lawmaker said he’s disappointed because he feels that Governor Haslam’s bill now has his language.

The House Transportation Subcommittee has advanced Governor Bill Haslam’s proposal which no longer includes a primary component, an increase in the state’s gas tax.

His original plan hoped to increase the state’s gas tax by 7% to help pay for $6 billion in unfinished road projects across the state.

Greeneville, TN State Representative David Hawk bill was defeated Wednesday, it would have taken a portion of the state sales tax to pay for the projects.

Haslam’s bill now includes using a portion of state sales tax; Representative Hawk said he’s disappointed.

“It has the language for my plan substituted for the funding mechanism for the transportation plan,” Representative Hawk said.

Instead of the Governor’s recommended increase in the state gas and diesel taxes, the legislation now includes Representive Hawk’s idea to use a small portion of general sales tax.

“The bill that originally held Haslam’s plan is the one that’s moving through now and it does hold my language but we are no longer in control of the legislation,” Representative Hawk said.

Johnson City resident, Elizabeth Jones likes the idea of using sales tax revenue for road projects.

“If you increase the gas tax that would be more that we’re paying to the state. I’d be happy to see it go towards roads, that’s a worthwhile investment for this area,” Jones said.

Representative Hicks said the American people want to see results.

“I’m happy that we’re still able to have discussions about the plan; I’m disappointed that people decided to play games,” Representative Hicks said.

The next step in the process is the Transportation Full Committee that could come next week.

Governor Haslam could re-introduce the idea of increasing the gas tax as the plan goes through more committees.

