Firefighters save animals from Lee Co. house fire, some puppies revived using breathing device

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Some area firefighters cared for some pretty cute patients Thursday afternoon as they helped assist a neighboring department on a house fire on Wilson Road in Keokee.

According to a Facebook post from Appalachia Fire Department Company 3, fire crews responded to the fire call around 2:45 p.m. to assist the Keokee Fire Rescue firefighters already on-scene.

The fire was reportedly put out in a few minutes.

According to the post, the fire was contained to one room in the home

People were reported to be inside the home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

Cats and puppies were reportedly trapped inside the home during the fire and KFR firefighters were able to rescue some of the animals. According to AFD, some of the cats died from smoke inhalation.

AFD Company 3 firefighters helped revive some puppies by using a breathing device designed for babies to get their noses clear of soot.

While the home was not destroyed in the fire, the homeowners were said to be displaced and staying with relatives.

