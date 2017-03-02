Family sues Sugar Mountain Resort after snowboarder reportedly stranded, suffered frostbite

(WJHL) – A nearby North Carolina ski slope is being sued by the family of a snowboarder who was stranded on a lift for several hours before jumping down, becoming injured and crawling hundreds of yards to rescue, according to court documents.

Sugar Mountain Resort, Inc. is listed as the defendant in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Western North Carolina by Robert and Wendy Elliot on behalf of their son, who is listed as a minor. The family is from Tennessee.

The February 14, 2016 incident began, according to the suit, when the boy became stranded on the Gunter’s Way chairlift.

Sugar Mountain is located in Avery County, N.C.

The boy was by himself and the lift stopped while he was more than 30 feet over a heavily wooded area, leaving him stranded, the suit states. The temperature at the time was 14 degrees with a wind chill of 8 degrees.

After several hours on the lift, the boy jumped down, injuring himself. He was unconscious for a time before coming to and crawling a total of 500 yards to find skiers who contacted ski patrol.

He was taken to Johnson City Medical Center after his rescue. His injuries, according to the suit, included fractured bones and frostbite.

The suit claims Sugar Mountain was negligent in operating the lift and organizing search and rescue efforts. The plaintiffs seek more than $75,000 by jury trial.