Facebook wants to do more for suicide prevention

(CNN) — Facebook says it wants to do more to stop the growing suicide epidemic in the nation.

The company says it’s testing a new technology that could flag potential suicide or self-injury posts on its site.

Those posts would be flagged based on similar ones made on Facebook in the past.

A Facebook team would then decide if the company should make crisis resources available to the user.

The site also said Wednesday that users can now contact support organizations directly though Facebook messenger.

Suicide rates are at a 30-year high in the U.S. With suicide becoming the second-leading cause of death among 15 to 29-year-olds.

