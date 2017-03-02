Erwin woman, accused of killing boyfriend, ordered to undergo mental evaluation

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The woman accused of killing her boyfriend, earlier this week, in Unicoi County was back in court on Thursday morning. She’s been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

Investigators say Ricina Patrick, 29, killed Ricky Lynn Price, 55, by stabbing him several times with a knife at the home that they lived in on Tipton Street in Erwin. That knife was found inside a jacket in a spare bedroom at the home, according to investigators.

Patrick is facing a charge of first-degree murder. On Thursday, a judge ordered that she undergo a mental evaluation.

On Tuesday, Patrick was arraigned on the charge and appointed a public defender. She remains in jail on a $500,000 bond. Her next court date is set for April 20.

