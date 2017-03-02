Deerslayer event coming back to Winged Deer Park in April

JOHNSON CITY (WJHL) – A fun family obstacle course race is less than a month away.

The Johnson City Senior Center Foundation will host their second annual Deerslayer obstacle course race on April 1st at Winged Deer Park.

The approximately 5K course features eighteen to twenty obstacles.

Registration is underway for the event with proceeds going to support the Johnson City Senior Center Foundation.

“It gives us an opportunity to promote the Johnson City Senior Center and senior issues too. So it allowed us to get a different audience, a younger audience and allowed them to do something different than just a 5K race,” said co-director Frank Calderala.

There will also be a junior one mile obstacle course.

You can register online here for in person at Memorial Park Community Center.

