Changes in the ACA on the top of VP Pence’s agenda

Kasey Marler Goodwin Photography By Published:
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on the Constitution, role of the judiciary and the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch. The event was hosted by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Congress Hall in Philadelphia on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, on the Constitution, role of the judiciary and the Supreme Court nomination of Neil Gorsuch. The event was hosted by the Federalist Society, a conservative legal group. (David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

CINCINNATI (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss efforts to repeal the health

care overhaul during a Thursday visit to Ohio. The former governor of neighboring Indiana on

Thursday is scheduled to visit Frame USA, which sells American-made picture frames from its

home base in a northern Cincinnati suburb. Ohio is among the states under the Affordable Care

Act that has expanded Medicaid. Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) has voiced concern

about the fate of that expansion in the repeal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s