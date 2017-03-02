Burnett’s record highlights swim team on day 2 of national championships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (March 2, 2017) – Sterling Burnett broke the Milligan College swimming record in the 200 individual medley as the Buffs continued the season on day two of the NAIA Swimming & Diving National Championships.

Burnett swam the prelim event in 1:57.51, besting the Milligan record which was held previously by Evan Alfano in 1:58.74. Burnett was one of a handful of Milligan swimmers to compete on day two as Matthew McFalls, Anna Hathcock, Grant Callahan, Burnett and Sara Farmer swam the 50 freestyle.

Only the men’s 200 free relay made the qualifying cut to return Thursday evening in the finals. After swimming the prelim in 1:27.55 which was good for 15th place Thursday morning, Callahan, Burnett, Brian Sackett Jr. and McFalls returned in the evening and moved up one spot to finish 14th overall.

Milligan will continue at the national championships for day three of the event on Friday. Hathcock (100 butterfly), Callahan (100 breaststroke), and Farmer and Burnett (100 backstroke) will begin the day with prelims at 9 a.m. Those who make the finals will return for the Friday evening session.