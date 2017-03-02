Bristol, VA City Council revises agreement with The Falls developers to attract new business

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The Bristol, VA City Council has voted to revise an agreement the mayor said could save the city nearly $12 million.

City council voted 4-1 Tuesday night to rework their agreement with The Falls developers, Interstate Development Partners LLC.

Interstate will now be responsible for the site development costs or getting the land ready for future tenants and the city will focus on things like roadwork and utilities.

With delays and setbacks over the past five years, Mayor Bill Hartley hopes this will help keep things moving.

“It helps them generate revenue from rentals, or sales or however they work that out with the tenant, it helps the city generate revenue and for the community it helps them see there is activity up there,” Mayor Hartley said.

Councilman Doug Fleenor was the only “no” vote at last night’s meeting.

