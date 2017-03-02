Auditions on March 4 for ‘Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals’

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – If you have a passion for drama and history then you may be interested in performing in an upcoming drama in Elizabethton. Organizers are inviting you to become part of a cast portraying the historic events of the 1770s to 1780.

“Liberty: The Saga of Sycamore Shoals” is Tennessee’s official outdoor drama. The second of two auditions will be held this Saturday, March 4 at 5 pm in the Visitors Center at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.

Liberty! tells the stories of the Watauga Settlement during the late 18th century. The play focuses on the Watauga Association, the Transylvania Purchase, the Cherokee Siege of Fort Watauga, and the Muster of the Overmountain Men.

Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park organizers say this 2017 season they welcome a new director and assistant director, each with a great deal of experience in theater and production. You will have the opportunity to meet Director Tony DeVault and Assistant Director C. Keith Young, during the auditions.

Performances will be held in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater the last three weekends in July; Thursdays- Saturdays, July 13 – 15, 20 – 22, and 27 – 29; shows beginning at 7:30 pm.

For more information, stop by the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park located at 1651 W. Elk Avenue in Elizabethton, TN. Or call 423-543-5808.