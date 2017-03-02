Affidavit reveals new details in Saltville, Va. murder; victim identified

SALTVILLE, VA (WJHL) – We are learning more about a bizarre murder case in Saltville, Virginia, where 61-year-old Robert Vollmer’s body was found in a septic tank.

38-year-old Nathaniel Prewitt faces a first degree murder charge in the case, while 35-year-old Christopher Wright is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Saltville Police Chief Chris Wilcox said this is the first homicide in the small town since 1991.

People in Saltville, such as Eric Haynes, are still shocked to hear there was a murder in the small town.

“It’s shocking. It’s something you don’t normally see in a small town around here,” Haynes said.

Vollmer owned a bed and breakfast. On Tuesday, police received a call from one of his employees, saying he was concerned.

“Stated he hadn’t been able to reach him over the weekend,” Chief Wilcox said. “That was highly unusual from him for him not to return a phone call and his phone calls were going straight into voicemail.”

When police arrived to his home on Sanders Lane, they found Nathaniel Prewitt inside.

“We started talking to him and we just sensed that something was wrong,” Chief Wilcox said.

That’s when police say Prewitt admitted to having a fight with Vollmer on Sunday.

“I think it got way too personal and one of the individuals feelings were overcame and he just couldn’t control himself,” he continued.

According to an affidavit, Prewitt told police he had not seen him since Monday.

The affidavit says there were blood stains on the doorway of the home and on the ground, as well as on items that were in a brush pile.

During the investigation another suspect, Christopher Wright, told officers that Prewitt admitted to him that he killed Vollmer and put him in a septic tank.

“Later that night about 11p.m. we were able to find Mr. Vollmer’s body,” Chief Wilcox said.

Prewitt is charged with first degree murder. Wright is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Police say the two men had been living with Vollmer for the past few weeks and this was not a random act.

But it still has the community on edge.

“It’s always in the back of your mind, but it’s life, you never know,” Haynes said.

Vollmer’s body has been sent for an autopsy. News Channel 11 is still awaiting the results.

Wright and Prewitt are being held without bond in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

