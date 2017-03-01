Wells Fargo cuts pay for CEO, other top executives

By Published:
FILE - In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. Wells Fargo's board of directors slashed the bonuses and other compensation of its CEO and seven other top executives on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, a little more than a week after the board publicly fired four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank's sales practices. (AP Photo/CX Matiash, File)
FILE - In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. Wells Fargo's board of directors slashed the bonuses and other compensation of its CEO and seven other top executives on Wednesday, March 1, 2017, a little more than a week after the board publicly fired four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank's sales practices. (AP Photo/CX Matiash, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Wells Fargo & Co. is slashing the bonuses and other pay of its chief executive and seven other top executives by about $32 million, a little more than a week after firing four senior managers amid an investigation into the bank’s sales practices.

The San Francisco-based bank said the pay cut will “reinforce accountability of the company’s leadership for the issues arising” from the scandal, and was unrelated to “any findings of improper behavior.”

Wells Fargo acknowledged in September that its employees opened up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customer authorization in order to meet lofty sales goals.

Wells’ board’s investigation into the scandal is expected to be finished before the company’s annual shareholder meeting in April.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s