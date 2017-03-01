Two men arrested after body found in septic tank

SALTVILLE, VA (WJHL) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a murder in Saltville, Virginia.

Investigators say a body was found in a septic tank shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday while officers were performing a welfare check at a home on Sanders Lane.

According to officers, arrived at the home just after 12-noon to find a person had been staying temporarily at the home. Upon speaking to the individual a search was conducted on the property where the body of a white male was later found.

35-year-old Christopher Wright and 38-year-old Nathaniel Prewitt were arrested and charged with in connection to the murder.

Prewitt faces charges of first-degree murder. Wright is facing accessory after the fact charges.

According to Smyth County General District Court, Prewitt was to be arraigned this morning at 9 a.m.

The identity of the victim has not been released.