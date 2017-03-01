TN Legislators considering juvenile early parole bill

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee legislators are considering a bill that has grabbed the attention of victim right’s advocates.

The proposed legislation would allow juveniles convicted as adults eligible for early parole.

State senator Doug Overbey is sponsoring the bill.

Overbey feels the option of an earlier parole will give juveniles convicted as adults more of an incentive to participate in prison programs and learn trades.

But victim advocates feel the bill could endanger the lives those affected by their crime and are calling the bill “Irresponsible.”