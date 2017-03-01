TN faces charges of theft from Perry County National Guard Armory

PERRY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of government property.

39-year-old Dave Pendleton is facing several charges including theft.

Investigators say Pendleton was working for the Army National Guard at an armory in Perry County when he managed to steal more than $129,000 dollars worth of government property including equipment and vehicle fuel.

Investigators also learned that while Pendleton served as a deputy for Perry County, he arrested someone and confiscated a weapon that was never entered into evidence.

Pendleton was arrested Tuesday and is being held under a $25,000 dollar bond.