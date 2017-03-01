Storm damage: strong winds blow off tin roof of Jonesborough home

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Strong winds blew a tin roof off of a home on Archer Road in Jonesborough.

Neighbor Mark Peterson said he was home when it happened and explained what he saw.

“Well I saw up here a small cloud. But it started to rotate and go upward and it was rotating. And the next thing I heard was a bunch of popping over at my neighbor’s house here and then I saw the roof just go boom. Like that. That was it,” Peterson said.

He said no one was home at the time of the incident.

