Storm damage reported in Wise County, Va.

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Wise County, Va. residents also experienced some storm damage on Wednesday.

Emergency Management Coordinator Jessica Swinney said wind tore the roof off of Kyle’s Garage in Pound, Va. around 11:15 a.m.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The storm also destroyed a home in the Austin Hill community in Pound, Va.

Swinney said shortly after noon wind took down a tree and said the tree then crashed in the center of a trailer.

She said no one was inside the home when the tree crashed on the trailer.

