Several Middle Tennessee counties cleaning up after severe storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Strong storms moved into Middle Tennessee just after daybreak on Wednesday, causing damage throughout several counties.

A tornado watch was issued for the area at 5 a.m. and expired shortly after 9 a.m.

The National Weather Service will be out surveying damage Wednesday in order to determine if any tornadoes did touch ground.

Their crews will focus on the Cool Springs and Charlotte, Tennessee, areas.

Benton, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Humphreys, Hickman, Clarksville-Montgomery County, Robertson, Trigg and Stewart County schools all opened two hours late due to the threat of severe weather.

Perry County schools were closed for the day.

March 1, 2017 Severe Weather View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cadiz, Ky. (Photo: WKRN) Cadiz, Ky. (Photo: WKRN) Cadiz, Ky. (Photo: WKRN) Lyles, Tennessee hail. (Courtesy: Tony Petricca) Charlotte, Tennessee (Courtesy: Randy Grogan) Trinity, Tennessee damage. (Courtesy: Randy Grogan) Trinity, Tennessee damage. (Courtesy: Randy Grogan) Old Hickory, Tennessee damage. (Courtesy: Chad Hamilton) Lexus of Cool Springs damage (Courtesy: Lexus of Cool Springs) Service King in Brentwood, Tennessee storm damage (Courtesy: Bobby Haley) Damage in Franklin, Tennessee (Courtesy: Beverly McManus Nashville damage. (Courtesy: Sehnia Watkoff) Nashville damage. (Courtesy: Sehnia Watkoff) Waverly, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Sherry Patterson) Waverly, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Sherry Patterson) Waverly, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Sherry Patterson) Suntrust Bank in Brentwood, Tennessee (Courtesy; @ftnweatherman) Storm over Cool Springs. (Courtesy: Ashley Warner) Lines down on Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne. (Courtesy: Daniel Mabry) Brentwood (Courtesy: David Peterson) Brentwood (Courtesy: David Peterson) Brentwood (Courtesy: David Peterson) Watertown storm damage (Courtesy: iReport2) Four Corners Marina (Courtesy: Carl Heineman) Four Corners Marina (Courtesy: Carl Heineman) Mt. Juliet (Photo: Jim Bennett) Old Hickory, Tenn. (Courtesy: Annie Soliongco)

Metro Schools decided to open on time, but issued a statement that any students late due to the storm would not be marked as tardy.

Williamson County Schools did not issue a delay and Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney issued an apology via Twitter for the decision.

“I apologize for my decision not to delay school this morning. Key personnel had monitored the storm’s track for the past several days. We expected it to arrive later this morning during the school day,” he said. Click here to read his full statement.

As the storm moved into middle Tennessee, wind speeds were clocked at about 70 miles per hour in Henry County.

Officials in both Henry County and Humphreys County had several reports of trees down, power poles that were blown over, and power outages.

Massive congestion on Interstate 65 due to storm damage and volume was reported by Franklin police. Authorities also reported several power lines down, trees ripped out of the ground and traffic lights down.

They are urged extreme caution, especially in the Cool Springs area.

The Wilson County Sheriff Office reported a possible tornado that touched down in the Watertown area around South Commerce Road.

In Watertown, the mayor told News 2 several homes and barns sustained damage. Power is out across the town and the Watertown sanitation department is reportedly experiencing issues to due the storm.

In Montgomery County, EMA Director Jerry Buchanan confirmed that a boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a tree fell on his family’s trailer home.

Hendersonville police told News 2 the city did suffer some damage. It appears the worst is on the west central part of the city. Several businesses reportedly had their windows blown out.

The principal of Dupont Hadley Middle School in Old Hickory told News 2 winds damaged the back of its building and the children have been moved to the school’s gym as a precaution.

Smyrna airport Director John Black said the rubber membrane of a hangar peeled back a bit, but other than that they have no further damage to the airport. Crews in the tower said they clocked winds at 80 miles per hour.

Creekwood High School in Dickson sustained roof damage and water pipes burst, impacting about six classrooms, according to Superintendent Danny Weeks. Students have been moved to other parts of the building.

Sumner County EMA Director Ken Weidner told News 2 trees and power lines were reported down in Portland and a church across from city hall had its roof ripped off.

Middle Tennessee Electric is reporting nearly 12,000 power outages in its coverage area. View their outage map here. Nashville Electric Service reports over 12,000 customers are affected by power outages. Click here to view its outage map.