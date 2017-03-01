Recommendation about future of JCFD, fire chief delayed

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – There’s yet another delay in Johnson City’s efforts to resolve the ongoing dispute between firefighters and their fire chief.

The city manager created a task force of Johnson City firefighters in January, asked them to come up with a recommendation of how the city should move forward and turn in that recommendation today.

However, a city spokesperson says that report is now not expected until early next week. We’re told the facilitator helping with the process is compiling results from meetings last week and hopes to send a draft to the task force by the end of this week, giving firefighters one more chance to make edits before sending their final recommendation on to the city manager.

The creation of the task force follows an internal investigation and employee survey that showed firefighters have little confidence in Chief Mark Scott. The chief is eligible to retire this month.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.