PHOTOS: Storm damage throughout middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TN — Severe weather began to pass through Middle Tennessee Wednesday morning as a tornado watch was issued for the area until 10 a.m. as a strong line of thunderstorms moved in from the west. Keep an eye on the latest advisories at wjhl.com/alerts.

If you see storm damage and can safely take photos or video, send them to pix@wjhl.com.

March 1, 2017 Severe Weather View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cadiz, Ky. (Photo: WKRN) Cadiz, Ky. (Photo: WKRN) Cadiz, Ky. (Photo: WKRN) Lyles, Tennessee hail. (Courtesy: Tony Petricca) Charlotte, Tennessee (Courtesy: Randy Grogan) Trinity, Tennessee damage. (Courtesy: Randy Grogan) Trinity, Tennessee damage. (Courtesy: Randy Grogan) Old Hickory, Tennessee damage. (Courtesy: Chad Hamilton) Lexus of Cool Springs damage (Courtesy: Lexus of Cool Springs) Service King in Brentwood, Tennessee storm damage (Courtesy: Bobby Haley) Damage in Franklin, Tennessee (Courtesy: Beverly McManus Nashville damage. (Courtesy: Sehnia Watkoff) Nashville damage. (Courtesy: Sehnia Watkoff) Waverly, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Sherry Patterson) Waverly, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Sherry Patterson) Waverly, Tennessee. (Courtesy: Sherry Patterson) Suntrust Bank in Brentwood, Tennessee (Courtesy; @ftnweatherman) Storm over Cool Springs. (Courtesy: Ashley Warner) Lines down on Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne. (Courtesy: Daniel Mabry) Brentwood (Courtesy: David Peterson) Brentwood (Courtesy: David Peterson) Brentwood (Courtesy: David Peterson) Watertown storm damage (Courtesy: iReport2) Four Corners Marina (Courtesy: Carl Heineman) Four Corners Marina (Courtesy: Carl Heineman) Mt. Juliet (Photo: Jim Bennett) Old Hickory, Tenn. (Courtesy: Annie Soliongco)