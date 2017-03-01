King University nursing program suspended by state

By Published:
king-university

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Board of Nursing decided today to suspend enrollment for King University’s pre-license nursing bachelor’s degree program.

In a letter to the dean of King University’s School of Nursing, the board’s executive director said members approved King’s decision to voluntarily cease admissions for fall 2017.

According to the letter, the board expressed concern that nursing students at King did not meet the 85% pass rate for the past three consecutive years.

A representative from King University appeared before the nursing board last week, according to the letter.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s