King University nursing program suspended by state

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Board of Nursing decided today to suspend enrollment for King University’s pre-license nursing bachelor’s degree program.

In a letter to the dean of King University’s School of Nursing, the board’s executive director said members approved King’s decision to voluntarily cease admissions for fall 2017.

According to the letter, the board expressed concern that nursing students at King did not meet the 85% pass rate for the past three consecutive years.

A representative from King University appeared before the nursing board last week, according to the letter.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.