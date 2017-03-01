Karl Dean says top priority as governor would be public education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Since former Nashville mayor Karl Dean announced he’s running for governor, he says he’s been getting lots of emails and phone calls but the real work is ahead of him.

News 2 spoke with Dean about what issues he thinks are most important. He said his top priority is public education.

“We need to make sure our kids get the education they need to succeed,” said Dean. “That’s going to have important affect on the state; not only because it’s doing right by our kids but it’s going to help the economic climate where there will be economic opportunities for all of our citizens. Good jobs and good schools are linked.”

He said another priority is health. According to the United Health Foundation, Tennessee is one of the most unhealthy states in the country.

“I also think it’s important to work on the health of our citizens,” he told News 2. “To make sure our citizens are healthy and to encourage them to live healthy lives. We live in a beautiful state and we should take advantage of it. Get out and enjoy it.”

But Dean knows as a Democrat he’ll have a tough time winning over a red state.

“It’s going to be very challenging. It’s probably the most difficult thing I’ll ever do,” he said. “But I think this state looks for executive leadership. As someone who can come in and find the middle of the road, find the area where people can agree and move the state forward, I think can do that.”

Dean was elected twice as Nashville’s mayor.