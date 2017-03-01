JCPD: Man to face several charges of theft of property, identity theft

Christopher Glenn Wynne
Christopher Glenn Wynne

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man Wednesday on multiple counts of identity theft and theft of property under $1,000.

According to a JCPD news release, officers arrested Christopher Glenn Wynne, 31, of Johnson City, on 37 counts of identity thefts and 40 counts of theft of property.

Police said Wynne’s arrest was a result of several reports filed by victims who said their debit and gas cards had been taken and used in Johnson City.

Wynne was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $211,000 bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

