JC Police: One arrested for shattering window of local business

Johnson City (WJHL)– One man is in jail after Police say he threw a rock through a window at the new Johnson City Brewing Company downtown.

Johnson City Police say it happened just before 1:00 AM in the 300 block of East Main Street.

Someone said they heard glass breaking and Joshua Heft was the only person in the vicinity.

Police later found Heft. Police say he appeared to be under the influence and arrested him on two charges– felony vandalism and public intoxication.

The damage is valued at over $100,000.

Heft is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon on the charges.

JC BREWING ARREST View as list View as gallery Open Gallery