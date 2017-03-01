Haslam transportation bill gets another swing in House panel

By Published:
haslam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – After stalling at the starting line last week, Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s transportation plan is scheduled to get another chance on Wednesday.

The House Transportation Subcommittee is scheduled to take up Haslam bill that would include the state’s first gas tax hike since 1989, but would also cut a series of other taxes in an effort to be revenue neutral while also raising money for nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects.

A rival proposal by Republican Rep. David Hawk of Greeneville would instead dedicate a small percentage of the state’s sales tax collections to the transportation fund.

Hawk’s plan appears to have support among many House Republicans, but their Senate counterparts appear unwilling to change the state’s traditional way of paying for roads at the fuel pump.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s