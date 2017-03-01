Former NFL assistant to join Vols’ staff

Former Jacksonville Jaguars assistant Tony Sorrentino is “expected” to join Butch Jones’ staff at Tennessee, according to a report from FoxSports’ Bruce Feldman.

Sorrentino spent the past four seasons with the Jaguars, serving as an offensive assistant and quality control coach for the 2013-15 seasons before being promoted to assistant wide receivers coach last season.

New Jaguars coach Doug Marrone elected not to retain Sorrentino, and Feldman’s report claims the former NFL assistant will join Jones and Co. in Knoxville.

“SOURCE: #Tennessee expected to hire former #Jaguars assistant Tony Sorrentino to Vols staff,” Feldman tweeted.

It’s unclear what role Sorrentino will have at Tennessee, but his title likely won’t include wide receivers coach. The GoVols247 staff confirmed Tuesday that former Miami and Georgia assistant Kevin Beard – who’s currently on Butch Davis’ staff at Florida International – is expected to be named the Vols’ new wide receivers coach and given a two-year contract.

Tennessee is scheduled to open spring camp with a March 21 practice on Haslam Field.

