Congressman wants to give Veterans Affairs Secretary more authority

TRICITIES REGION, TN – A Tricities congressman wants to give the veterans affairs secretary more authority over department employees.

Congressman Phil Roe is the chairman of the house Veterans’ Affairs committee.

He announced Tuesday that he has introduced new legislation that would give the VA secretary more flexibility to remove, demote or suspend any department worker. That includes senior executive service employees.

Congressman Roe said he’s worked with President Trump’s administration to create the bill.