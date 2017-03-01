Clemson women beat Virginia Tech in ACC tourney opener

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) – Danielle Edwards’ free throw with 3.9 seconds left gave No. 13 seed Clemson a 67-66 victory over 12th-seeded Virginia Tech on Wednesday in the opener of the ACC Tournament.

Clemson plays No. 5 seed and 14th-ranked Louisville in the second round Thursday.

Coming out of a timeout with 25 seconds remaining, the Tigers (15-15) ran the clock down until Edwards drove to the hoop and was fouled. Edwards missed the first free throw but made the second and the Hokies weren’t able to get a final shot off in time.

Edwards scored Clemson’s final five points, breaking ties three times in the final 1:16. She finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Nelly Perry added 16 points, Kobi Thornton 13, Aliyah Collier 10 and Jaia Alexander 10 rebounds.

Magarity led the Hokies (17-13) with 24 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks. Chanette Hicks added 20 points and Samantha Hill 14. Virginia Tech had a 14-point lead in the second quarter.

It was Clemson’s first ACC tourney win since 2014.

AP