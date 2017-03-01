Bucs offering retention bonus to keep head coach Steve Forbes at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY — As teams around the Southern Conference anticipate the start of the men’s basketball tournament on Friday in Asheville, N.C., ETSU head coach Steve Forbes has been given a reason to stay on board.

The university has amended coach Forbes contract by given him 150-thousand dollar retention bonuses if he’s still the coach on July 1st 2017, he will receive 175-thousand if he’s the coach in 2018 and 200-thousand dollars if he coaches in 2019.

Because of his work at ETSU Forbes has become one of the hottest mid-major coaches in the country and ETSU is being pro active to keep him around.

Forbes got a $30,000 raise after last season, which made his annual salary $205,000. he also receives a yearly stipend of $27,000.

The Bucs have won 24 games each of the last 2 season and they led the conference in attendance this year.