Bucs’ Cromer, Bradford earn All SoCon honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (March 1, 2017) – As teams around the Southern Conference anticipate the start of the men’s basketball tournament Friday in Asheville, N.C., the conference office announced Wednesday that ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer (Albany, Ga.) has been named to the All-SoCon first team by both the coaches and media, while sophomore guard Desonta Bradford (Humblodt) earned third team honors from the coaches.

Cromer, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, earned all-league honors after leading the Buccaneers in scoring with 18.6 points per game, while also helping power the team to a share of the SoCon regular season title and an overall record of 24-7. In addition, Cromer ranks second in the league and 21st nationally by averaging 3.1 makes from 3-point range per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Bradford – the Bucs’ 6-foot-4 point guard – is second on the team with 10.4 points per contest and leads the squad with 4.0 assists per game. He has also collected 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and nearly one block per contest.

A full list of the All-SoCon team and individual awards can be found below. The Bucs will open play in the SoCon Tournament on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., taking on Mercer in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championships presented by General Shale. For more on ETSU men’s basketball throughout the 2016-17 postseason, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced the 2017 men’s basketball postseason awards today (March 1). Selections include the coaches’ all-conference teams and specialty awards in addition to the Southern Conference Sports Media Association all-conference teams and awards.

The 2017 Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale begins Friday at 5 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. The championship game is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

2017 Men’s Basketball Awards – Coaches

All-Conference First Team

T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Devin Sibley, Furman

Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga

Eric Garcia, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

All-Conference Second Team

Kris Acox, Furman

Ria’n Holland, Mercer

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Diante Baldwin, UNCG

QJ Peterson, VMI

All-Conference Third Team

Desonta Bradford, ETSU

R.J. White, UNCG

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford

Wyatt Walker, Samford

Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga

All-Freshman Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

Jordan Lyons, Furman

James Dickey, UNCG

Josh Sharkey, Samford

Nathan Hoover, Wofford

Player of the Year

Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman

Defensive Player of the Year

Justin Tuoyo, Sr., F, Chattanooga

Freshman of the Year

Preston Parks, G, The Citadel

Coach of the Year

Niko Medved, Furman

2017 Men’s Basketball Awards – Media

All-Conference First Team

T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Devin Sibley, Furman

QJ Peterson, VMI

Eric Garcia, Wofford

Fletcher Magee, Wofford



All-Conference Second Team

Kris Acox, Furman

Ria’n Holland, Mercer

Francis Alonso, UNCG

Diante Baldwin, UNCG

Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga

All-Conference Third Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

R.J. White, UNCG

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford

Wyatt Walker, Samford

Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga

All-Freshman Team

Preston Parks, The Citadel

Josh Sharkey, Samford

James Dickey, UNCG

Nathan Hoover, Wofford

Kaelon Harris, The Citadel

Triston Chambers, Samford

*due to a tie in the voting the All-Freshman team consists of six members

Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year

Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman

Freshman of the Year

Preston Parks, G, The Citadel

Anton Foy Coach of the Year

Niko Medved, Furman

BY ETSU