Bucs’ Cromer, Bradford earn All SoCon honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (March 1, 2017) – As teams around the Southern Conference anticipate the start of the men’s basketball tournament Friday in Asheville, N.C., the conference office announced Wednesday that ETSU senior guard T.J. Cromer (Albany, Ga.) has been named to the All-SoCon first team by both the coaches and media, while sophomore guard Desonta Bradford (Humblodt) earned third team honors from the coaches.
Cromer, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, earned all-league honors after leading the Buccaneers in scoring with 18.6 points per game, while also helping power the team to a share of the SoCon regular season title and an overall record of 24-7. In addition, Cromer ranks second in the league and 21st nationally by averaging 3.1 makes from 3-point range per game, while also averaging 3.3 assists per contest.
Meanwhile, Bradford – the Bucs’ 6-foot-4 point guard – is second on the team with 10.4 points per contest and leads the squad with 4.0 assists per game. He has also collected 4.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and nearly one block per contest.
A full list of the All-SoCon team and individual awards can be found below. The Bucs will open play in the SoCon Tournament on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., taking on Mercer in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championships presented by General Shale. For more on ETSU men’s basketball throughout the 2016-17 postseason, visit ETSUBucs.com and click on the men’s
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference announced the 2017 men’s basketball postseason awards today (March 1). Selections include the coaches’ all-conference teams and specialty awards in addition to the Southern Conference Sports Media Association all-conference teams and awards.
The 2017 Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Championship presented by General Shale begins Friday at 5 p.m. at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C. The championship game is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.
2017 Men’s Basketball Awards – Coaches
All-Conference First Team
T.J. Cromer, ETSU
Devin Sibley, Furman
Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga
Eric Garcia, Wofford
Fletcher Magee, Wofford
All-Conference Second Team
Kris Acox, Furman
Ria’n Holland, Mercer
Francis Alonso, UNCG
Diante Baldwin, UNCG
QJ Peterson, VMI
All-Conference Third Team
Desonta Bradford, ETSU
R.J. White, UNCG
Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford
Wyatt Walker, Samford
Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga
All-Freshman Team
Preston Parks, The Citadel
Jordan Lyons, Furman
James Dickey, UNCG
Josh Sharkey, Samford
Nathan Hoover, Wofford
Player of the Year
Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman
Defensive Player of the Year
Justin Tuoyo, Sr., F, Chattanooga
Freshman of the Year
Preston Parks, G, The Citadel
Coach of the Year
Niko Medved, Furman
2017 Men’s Basketball Awards – Media
All-Conference First Team
T.J. Cromer, ETSU
Devin Sibley, Furman
QJ Peterson, VMI
Eric Garcia, Wofford
Fletcher Magee, Wofford
All-Conference Second Team
Kris Acox, Furman
Ria’n Holland, Mercer
Francis Alonso, UNCG
Diante Baldwin, UNCG
Justin Tuoyo, Chattanooga
All-Conference Third Team
Preston Parks, The Citadel
R.J. White, UNCG
Demetrius Denzel-Dyson, Samford
Wyatt Walker, Samford
Tre’ McLean, Chattanooga
All-Freshman Team
Preston Parks, The Citadel
Josh Sharkey, Samford
James Dickey, UNCG
Nathan Hoover, Wofford
Kaelon Harris, The Citadel
Triston Chambers, Samford
*due to a tie in the voting the All-Freshman team consists of six members
Malcolm U. Pitt Player of the Year
Devin Sibley, Jr., G, Furman
Freshman of the Year
Preston Parks, G, The Citadel
Anton Foy Coach of the Year
Niko Medved, Furman
